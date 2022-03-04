Ivory Coast forum winds up with appeal for non-violence

A forum on Ivory Coast's future wrapped up on Friday with an appeal for the country, scarred by a civil conflict more than a decade ago, to stay on the path of peace.

ABIDJAN - A forum on Ivory Coast's future wrapped up on Friday with an appeal for the country, scarred by a civil conflict more than a decade ago, to stay on the path of peace.

Running for two and a half months, the talks brought together the government, around 20 political parties and more than two dozen civil-society organisations.

It came after a spurt of political tension, including deadly electoral clashes that stirred traumatic memories of the country's brief but bloody conflict in 2011.

A report endorsed by participants urged political forces "to depart from violence as a means of acceding to power".

It also called for work to compensate victims of the 2020 electoral violence and efforts to strengthen "democratic culture in Ivorian society."

One of the economic stars of West Africa, Ivory Coast plunged into a crisis when incumbent president Laurent Gbagbo refused to yield after losing elections to rival Alassane Ouattara.

A short civil conflict flared, claiming 3,000 lives, ending when Gbagbo was arrested and flown to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity.

Violence erupted anew in 2020, leading to 85 deaths, when Ouattara sought a third term of office - a bid that critics said breached constitutional limits.

With the country in dangerous gridlock after Ouattara, 80, re-elected after a near-total boycott by the opposition, Gbago, 76, returned home after being acquitted by the ICC.

Welcomed by his former rival, he donned a statesman-like role and the two staged a meeting that declared the turbulent past was over.

The "dialogue" that ended on Friday was showcased as a chance to cement the mood of reconciliation.

The report said the talks took place "courteously, in a good atmosphere and a climate of peace".

Prime Minister Patrick Achi claimed that "Ivory Coast has turned the page - it is once again that country of peace, hospitality and progress".

All the main political parties took part in the forum, although Gbagbo, as head of the African Peoples' Party (PPA-CI), and fellow former president Konan Bedie, head of the Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI), were represented by stand-ins.

Despite the improved tone of Ivorian politics, some dark clouds remain - Gbagbo has recently hurled several barbs at Ouattara, notably condemning his third presidential term as a "civilian coup d'etat".

The next elections are at local and regional level in 2023, while the next presidential ballot is due in 2025.