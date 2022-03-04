Govt to cooperate with US to track down 4 SA citizens linked to Isis

The United States Treasury Department has identified individuals in South Africa that it suspects are associated with Isis-related entities.

CAPE TOWN - Government said that it would cooperate with US efforts to track down four individuals responsible for channeling Isis money to operations, including those in Mozambique.

The United States Treasury Department has identified individuals in South Africa that it suspects are associated with Isis-related entities.

The US four have been identified as South Africans Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga and Peter Charles Mbaga.

The US said that Isis members and associates in South Africa were playing an increasingly central role in facilitating the transfer of funds from Isis leaders to branches across Africa.

It said that those identified had provided financial support or served as leaders of Isis cells in South Africa.

The South African government said that it was committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and would not allow its territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries.

The Justice Department's Chrispin Phiri: "The relevant South African authorities are investigating this matter and have been engaging with the relevant US authorities on the Ofac designation. Further details of such engagements and related investigations cannot be revealed at this stage."

A SADC force has been fighting insurgents in northern Mozambique.