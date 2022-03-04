Fewer South Africans showing up for their first COVID jabs - Health Dept

Nearly 32 million coronavirus shots have so far been administered in the country since last February.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a drop in the number of people getting their first COVID-19 shots.

The Health Department said that following a decrease in immunisations over the year-end holiday period, vaccinations have, however, picked up substantially in the past few weeks.

Officials said that the number of COVID-19 inoculations has picked up in all provinces.



But Doctor Nicholas Crisp said the number of those showing up at vaccination sites for their first shots had been low.

A small number of people are coming for their coronavirus jab.

"Although we are getting a high number of people vaccinated, the trend is telling us that it's people returning who are vaccinated. And the total number of new people who are vaccinating is relatively small," Crisp said.

To date, 19 million adults have received at least one dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer jab.