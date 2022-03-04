Family demand answers in killing of five-year-old Bandile Mbele

The KwaZulu-Natal family of five-year-old Bandile Mbele who was found dead on Monday say they want answers and demand that police find the person responsible.

_The following story contains graphic details of a crime against a minor. Please exercise caution. _

MAHLONGWA - The KwaZulu-Natal family of five-year-old Bandile Mbele who was found dead on Monday say they want answers and demand that police find the person responsible.

The family at Mahlongwa on the South Coast is preparing for the child's funeral on Saturday.

They were left stunned and shocked after the child’s uncle Njabulo saw the boy’s body lying in a bush.

He told Eyewitness News that the family wanted closure.

“When I saw my nephew sleeping there, his eyes were gouged out and that was a shock to me. I doubt anyone could relate to how I felt. He also had a big wound on the left-hand side of his head.”

A night vigil would be held at the family home ahead of the funeral on Saturday.