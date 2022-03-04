Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they be?
Last week Ukraine called on its citizens to take to their keyboards and defend the country against Russia’s cyber threat. At the same time, a campaign was underway among the hacktivist collective Anonymous.
A spate of cyber attacks has affected Ukraine’s digital systems since Russia’s invasion began. It soon became clear Russia’s “boots on the ground” approach would be supplemented by a parallel cyber offensive.
The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #UkraineAnonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022
WHO IS ANONYMOUS?
Anonymous is a global activist community that has been operating since at least 2008. It brings a potential for significant cyber disruption in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The group has previously claimed responsibility for acts of hacktivism against a wide range of targets, including against big businesses and governments. Anonymous’s activities are often aligned to major events, and the group claims to have an “anti-oppression” agenda.
The collective has no defined structure or leadership. Acts are simply undertaken under the banner “Anonymous”, with some reports of limited rules of engagement being used to guide actions (although these are likely fluid).
As Anonymous is a movement, with no formal legal status or assets, responsibility for actions shifts to individuals. But there remains a fundamental issue of attribution in cyber security incidents, wherein it’s difficult to determine a specific source for any attack.
WHAT ARE THEY THREATENING TO DO?
On February 16, Anonymous TV posted a video message with a series of recommendations and threats. Leaning on the stereotypical “hacker” image, the masked speaker issues a serious warning to Russia:
#Anonymous - Message to Russia & Western allies over UkraineAnonymous TV (@YourAnonTV) February 15, 2022
If tensions continue to worsen in #Ukraine, then we can take hostage industrial control systems. Expect us. #Russia #NATO #USA #UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/1QhLJv7St8
Several Russian government websites and media outlets have since been targeted, with Anonymous taking credit on its Twitter channel.
The attacks have leveraged the same distributed denial of service techniques used in many previous cyber attacks, including attacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites. In such attacks, the attacker knocks targeted websites offline by flooding them with bot traffic.
Further incidents have included the theft and publication of Russian Department of Defence data, which may contain sensitive information useful to fighters in Ukraine. Emails from Belarusian weapons manufacturer Tetraedr and data from the Russian Nuclear Institute have also reportedly been accessed.
It’s too early to determine how useful these data may be. Most of the stolen information will be in Russian, which means translators will be needed to help examine it.
JUST IN: Hacktivist group #Anonymous has successfully breached and leaked about 200GB of emails from Belarusian weapons manufacturer Tetraedr. This company has provided Vladimir Putin with logistical support in his invasion of #Ukraine. #OpRussia #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/3MhSbrggbhAnonymous TV (@YourAnonTV) February 26, 2022