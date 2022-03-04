DA demands in-field training for SAPS officers in the Western Cape

It has been found that police officers in the Western Cape receive no in-field training and supervision following their graduation and that almost 63% of dockets are lost on the archive system.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Community Safety has briefed the Standing Committee on the Police Needs and Priorities (PNP) Report for 2020/21.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape Spokesperson on Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said among a myriad of issues it was found police officers in the Western Cape received no in-field training and supervision following their graduation and that almost 63% of dockets were lost on the archive system.

Allen said he would write to the SAPS to request timelines on its turnaround strategy in the province.

“The report show again the continual lack of resources and inefficient allocation from national government, nevertheless I welcome the department of community safety’s invigorated approach in extending its overside role and going that extra mile to ensure safely in our communities.”



The report also showed in a sample of 60 police stations surveyed more than half had police vehicles in a poor working condition.