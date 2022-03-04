CoCT's Van der Ross concerned about rise in diarrhoea cases in children

The City of Cape Town said that there'd been a 70% rise in cases among children younger than five at public clinics.

CAPE TOWN - There has been an increase in diarrhoea cases among children in Cape Town.

In January, there were over 2,900 cases in Cape Town, compared to over a 1,700 in January last year.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said that diarrhoea season fell between November and May.

"We're not yet halfway through the season and the numbers are concerning. These illnesses are the biggest health risk to children and yet they can be treated and is easily preventable," Van der Ross said.