City of Tshwane invests R134m in project to refurbish Wapadrand substation

Mayor Randall Williams launched the refurbishment project on Thursday after years of intermittent breakdowns and at least two fires which led to prolonged power outages in several communities in Pretoria East.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is investing R134 million to refurbish the unreliable Wapadrand substation.

I am pleased to announce that the City of Tshwane is delivering on its commitments to the residents in the #Wapadrand area who have experienced frequent power outages. Today we launched a R134 million Wapadrand substation refurbishment project. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/qW9umiLclh Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) March 3, 2022

Williams said that while the restoration of the substation would take at least three years, they were aiming to complete the upgrades in 18 months.

"It will be totally redesigned in turns of modern design technology that also include a number of safety aspects that did not exist before, so we appointed the contractor for a period of three years but the plan is to build this new substation within the next 18 months and we believe it is doable," Williams said.

Meanwhile, residents in the capital could struggle with water supply after Rand Water announced that it would be repairing some equipment at the Mapleton booster station, which feeds the Vlakfontein and Bronberg reservoirs.

The city said that the repair work was expected to take up to 14 hours.