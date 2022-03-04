Go

City of Tshwane invests R134m in project to refurbish Wapadrand substation

Mayor Randall Williams launched the refurbishment project on Thursday after years of intermittent breakdowns and at least two fires which led to prolonged power outages in several communities in Pretoria East.

The Wapadrand substation in Tshwane. Picture: @tshwane_mayor/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is investing R134 million to refurbish the unreliable Wapadrand substation.

Williams said that while the restoration of the substation would take at least three years, they were aiming to complete the upgrades in 18 months.

"It will be totally redesigned in turns of modern design technology that also include a number of safety aspects that did not exist before, so we appointed the contractor for a period of three years but the plan is to build this new substation within the next 18 months and we believe it is doable," Williams said.

Meanwhile, residents in the capital could struggle with water supply after Rand Water announced that it would be repairing some equipment at the Mapleton booster station, which feeds the Vlakfontein and Bronberg reservoirs.

The city said that the repair work was expected to take up to 14 hours.

