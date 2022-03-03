Winde says complainants in Fritz sexual misconduct matter receiving support

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde earlier this week booted Albert Fritz from his cabinet position after an investigation found enough grounds to substantiate the sexual misconduct claims.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that they were providing support to complainants involved in the sexual misconduct matter of former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Winde earlier this week booted Fritz from his cabinet position after an investigation found enough grounds to substantiate the claims.

Fritz has resigned as Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader.

The premier appeared before the Western Cape Standing Committee on Community Safety where he answered questions on the matter.

Advocate Jennifer Williams shared some details of the full report, saying that the allegations included inappropriate sexual behaviour.

She explained what else was contained in the 81-page report.

"The annexures do not contain affidavits, they contain statements from MEC Fritz's written responses, e-mails from the complainants, photographs of the venues, and WhatsApp conversations that allegedly took place," Williams said.

She said that the allegations ranged from 2018 to 2021.



She said that the bulk of the report was a summary of evidence which included the four primary complainants.

"Some witnesses were formal witnesses, others come forward in order to corroborate with versions of either Mr Fritz or of the complainants," Williams said.

The premier has stated that he hopes the matter heads to court but has also revealed the complainants had not yet gone to the police.