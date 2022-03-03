Weaver Fintech snaps up 85% stake in local BNPL start-up PayJustNow PayJustNow was launched in 2019 and is said to be Southern Africa’s fastest-growing ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) business, with 180,000 customers signed up, more than 2,500 points of purchase and over 1,000 retailers offering its product. PayJustNow

Weaver Fintech JOHANNESBURG – A Cape Town-based start-up called PayJustNow has been acquired by Weaver Fintech, which is a new division of Home Choice International (HiL). Weaver Fintech’s strategy is to build and buy a stable of consumer fintech businesses that drive growth through product innovation and customer-led insights and it has now acquired an 85% stake in PayJustNow. The start-up was launched in 2019 and is said to be Southern Africa’s fastest-growing ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) business, with 180,000 customers signed up, more than 2,500 points of purchase and over 1,000 retailers offering its product. 7/ More M&A@PayJustNow, a South African BNPL payment platform, sold an 85% stake to Weaver Fintech, a new division of JSE-listed investment holdco Homechoice Intl, for an undisclosed amount



FinChoices 270K customers + PayJustNows 140K = 410K Weaver customers pic.twitter.com/YWwfTms6U6 E A (@eajene) February 28, 2022

The Cape Town-based start-up’s solution is a responsible alternative to credit, with no fees charged unless payments are missed.

The PayJustNow system determines shopper affordability, schedules automated deductions and sends reminders to make sure that shoppers do not miss a payment.

Craig Newborn, founder & CEO of PayJustNow, said that the investment presented exciting opportunities, opening the door for expansion and further product development to serve not only consumers but also merchants.

"Weaver Fintech’s recognition through their investment and funding is an affirmation that what we set out to do holds real value," Newborn said.

The BNPL sector currently only makes up 2% of the global market, but consumers are expected to make nearly $100 billion in retail purchases using BNPL in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020 and $20 billion in 2019.

"’More recent retailers to onboard include the likes of Edgars, Puma, HP and the Cape Union Mart Group, with retailers that use BNPL programmes seeing incremental sales boosts of up to 30%, and an increase in average basket size of up to 35%," said Newborn.