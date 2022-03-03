WC tourism sees steady growth in domestic and international markets

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the tourism and the hospitality industry for almost two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials in the Western Cape tourism sector on Thursday said they were seeing steady growth in the domestic and international markets.

A number of campaigns and programmes have been launched in recent months to help Cape Town and other parts of the province get back on their feet again.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said COVID-19 affected the industry significantly.

She said because of the different waves, recovery was uneven, but they were now seeing the numbers grow.

Stander said the domestic market was at about 73% back to pre-COVID levels and in the international market 43% back.

"It is a steady growth but we are fairly optimistic that we will get close to that level of pre-COVID."

MMC for Economic Growth James Vos said Cape Town welcomed over 860,000 air passengers between October and December last year.

"The average number of daily passengers at Cape Town International Airport increased to 24,000 and flight movement rose to 236 per day".

He said the figures would have been higher if international governments had not slapped travel restrictions on South Africa.