WC man handed 6 life terms for hacking 6 people to death

Brian Mudyiwayana was also given 17 years imprisonment with the High Court sitting in Swellendam declaring that he must be permanently removed from society.

JOHANNESBURG - A Western Cape man who hacked six people to death has been handed six life terms.

Brian Mudyiwayana was also given 17 years imprisonment with the High Court sitting in Swellendam declaring that he must be permanently removed from society.

He was also convicted on other charges.

Mudyiwayana went on a killing spree in Swellendam, Wolseley, Mossel Bay, De Doorns and Bredasdorp between 2016 and 2017.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Derek Wille said gender-based violence in South Africa had reached pandemic proportions.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said: “The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape applauded the sentence that was handed to the man. Once again, we send our condolences to the families and hope that they will find solace in knowing that he has been handed a long-term imprisonment.”