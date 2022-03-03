WC court hand serial killer Brian Mudyiwayana six life terms

Brian Mudyiwayana went on a killing spree between 2016 and 2017, murdering five women and a man in Swellendam, Bredasdorp, Mossel Bay and De Doorns.

CAPE TOWN - A convicted serial killer has been sentenced to six life terms in prison.

Earlier this week, Brian Mudyiwayana was found guilty of six murders committed across parts of the Western Cape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and of being in the country illegally.

He's however been acquitted on a count of rape.

He was sentenced at the Swellendam Magistrate's Court.

The Swellendam Magistrate's Court said that Mudyiwayana must be permanently removed from society.

He went on a killing spree between 2016 and 2017, murdering five women and a man in Swellendam, Bredasdorp, Mossel Bay and De Doorns.

He lured the women with false promises of employment.

The court heard that Mudyiwayana was motivated by power, control and excitement and had never shown remorse or empathy towards the victims and their families.

During the aggravation of sentence, Lieutenant-Colonel Elamrie Myburgh testified that the accused showed no emotion when he spoke about the crimes and wasn't willing to accept responsibility.

Mudyiwayana claimed that he used muti, which made him commit the crimes.