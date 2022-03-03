UKZN SRC distances itself from violent protests on campus

The SRC said that the issues at the university included historical student debt, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and student allowance payouts.

CAPE TOWN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal's student representative council (SRC) has distanced itself from violent demonstrations.

UKZN management and the SRC on Wednesday addressed an online meeting of Parliament's Higher Education committee on the recent unrest on campus.

The SRC said that the issues included historical student debt, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and student allowance payouts.

UKZN SRC secretary-general, Sphelele Madondo, said that they'd been meeting with management to try to find solutions to the grievances.

"It should be clear that some of the barbaric behaviour emanating from the unrest are not in the name of the UKZN SRC. The SRC has been doing its best to protect its image and the one of the university," Madondo said.

Madondo said that besides concerns like the impact of historical student debt, accommodation was another major concern.

"The ongoing crises demand student accommodation in student residences is inevitable and also been the main cause for the disruptions, instabilities or unrest on our campuses," Madondo said.

The university said that it had budgeted to provide accommodation for 49% of its expected enrolment this year.