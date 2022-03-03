UJ students protest at Auckland Park campus against vaccine mandate

UJ’s vaccine policy requires all staff and students to be fully vaccinated to gain access to all its campuses and facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - University of Johannesburg (UJ) students have on Thursday staged a protest at the Auckland Park campus in Johannesburg against the institution’s vaccine mandate.

UJ’s vaccine policy requires all staff and students to be fully vaccinated to gain access to all its campuses and facilities.

Students said this violated their right to bodily autonomy and called for the suspension of the mandate.

The university said it had to balance the individual right to bodily integrity, freedom of religion, belief or opinion against the collective right of the university community to health and safety when deciding on its COVID-19 vaccine policy.