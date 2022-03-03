This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.

Have you ever wondered what is like to be a back-up artist?

What does it entail for a back-up singer to move from the back to later have a successful musical career?

Clement Manyathela, on the Across The Desk feature, facilitates a conversation with Artist and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode, Afro-soul singer Siphokazi Maraqana as well as Gospel artist Tebello Sukwene.

I once was a back-up singer for Siphokazi and she is such an amazing human being. Working as a back-up singer was challenging but I learnt so much from doing it. Nomcebo Zikode, Artist and songwriter

She is the artist that she is today because of the experience that she has gained as a back-up singer, she adds.

For me being a back-up singer was a learning experience, because I was fresh from home and I had joined the Central Johannesburg College and then I met these people who taught me a lot. Siphokazi Maraqana, Afro-soul singer

The way they took their craft seriously taught me a lot and I got pruned in the process. Siphokazi Maraqana, Afro-soul singer

Sukwene says her experience as a back-up singer was incredible even though she always wanted to be in the front.

I grew in so many ways, like learning what happens behind the scenes. Tebello Sukwene, Gospel artist

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana