Talks between Russian, Ukrainian delegations due to start in Belarus

MOSCOW - Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are due to start on Thursday in Belarus.

The Ukrainian side has called on Russia to immediately halt its attacks in its country.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a press conference in the Russian capital earlier in the day.

He accused Kyiv of being manipulated by Washington and said the country was far from being independent in its decisions.

He warned the next war would be nuclear and destroy the planet, saying it should therefore only be used as a deterrent.

Lavrov has been sanctioned by the international community. His assets are frozen, and he cannot fly abroad.

But he chose to talk to journalists rather about why Moscow is conducting what it calls a military operation in Ukraine.

Lavrov repeated the Russian line that it was in responses to the expansion of NATO eastwards to Russia's borders.

Set up in 1949, the NATO western military alliance was supposed to be defensive.

"Why then, does it keep edging closer to Russia's doorstep?" asked Lavrov.

Moscow sees NATO's presence in former Soviet states as a challenge to its own security.

Whereas NATO said these countries were free to choose how to protect themselves and they were concerned about their security.

Meanwhile, not much is expected to come out of the second round of talks being held on Thursday afternoon between the sides.