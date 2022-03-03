Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns battle to survive as salaries go unpaid

A medical intern at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has described to Eyewitness News how she could no longer borrow money from friends to pay rent, buy food and pay for transport to work.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a group of medical interns at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital have not been paid a single salary so far this year and many have told Eyewitness News that they were battling to buy food and pay for transport, with unsympathetic landlords breathing down their necks.

The Gauteng Health Department said that these 10 affected interns were not yet on the government's payroll system and officials claimed that they would be paid next week.

But one intern has already resigned.

"It has taken a toll on me, like emotionally and physically as well. I have lost so much weight because I'm starving. We don’t even have food," the intern said.

This medical intern at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, who asked not to be named, has described to Eyewitness News how she could no longer borrow money from friends to pay rent, buy food and pay for transport to work.

She was told on 15 January that she would receive her first salary but the money never arrived. She was then promised that the cash would be incoming in February but that also turned out to be an empty promise.

Now she and other interns are battling to survive while the government sorts out their admin problems.

"You wake up every day and you put other people first. You do everything in your power. I put all the energy and all the effort into my work but then I don’t get anything in return," she said.

The Health Department told Eyewitness News that often there were more interns allocated to certain hospitals in the province than available posts.

This apparently creates a delay in payments as the government first has to create a post on its electronic system before any salary can be deposited into an account.