Security guard shot dead in Strand

The 31-year-old man was thought to be targeted for his gun outside a colleague’s home in Nomzamo on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A security guard has been shot dead in Strand, Western Cape.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Two suspects fled the scene with the victim’s firearm and they are yet to be arrested. Any person with information is kindly to contact Crime Stop and the number is 08600 10111.”