‘Rosettenville 10’ detained in PTA due to renovations at JHB prison

JOHANNESBUGRG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how the men involved in a fatal shootout with police in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, are being held with sentenced prisoners.

The 10 were arrested last week while allegedly on their way to a cash-in-transit heist.

They've been charged with crimes ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit robbery.

The matter has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

Lawyers for the 10 accused have questioned why the men were moved from the Johannesburg prison to Pretoria without being notified.

The prosecution said this was because of renovations at the Johannesburg prison, which compromises the security.

The accused's lawyers then revealed how they have been kept with sentenced prisoners.

The National Prosecuting Authority said that was a correctional services matter and not within its ambit.

The men have returned to Pretoria where they will stay until the renovations are completed at the Johannesburg prison.