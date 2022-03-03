‘Rosettenvile 10’ linked to botched cash-in-transit heist ditch bail bid
The shootout ensued when police pounced on the men who were allegedly on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist.
JOHANNESBURG - The 10 men linked to a bloody shootout in Rosettenville last week will remain behind bars after they decided not to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Eight suspects were fatally wounded while others were treated in hospital for injuries.
The men who have been dubbed the ‘Rosettenville 10’ walked into a heavily guarded court room with countless officers and members of the Crime Intelligence Unit armed with rifles.
Officers inspected the court room several times before the men made their way into the dock.
The 10 men linked to the fatal shootout and arrests in #rosettenville last week are at the Johannesburg magistrates court. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/UYVBQgS68AEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2022
Their lawyers have told the court that they would not be applying for bail.
After the court granted the media permission to film and record proceedings, the lawyers for the accused requested that no pictures of the accused should be taken citing the seriousness of the charges and protection of their families.
But Magistrate Nsizwa Shabangu denied the request, saying the matter was already in the public domain.
The matter has been postponed to next month for further investigation.