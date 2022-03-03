‘Rosettenvile 10’ linked to botched cash-in-transit heist ditch bail bid

The shootout ensued when police pounced on the men who were allegedly on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

JOHANNESBURG - The 10 men linked to a bloody shootout in Rosettenville last week will remain behind bars after they decided not to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Eight suspects were fatally wounded while others were treated in hospital for injuries.

The men who have been dubbed the ‘Rosettenville 10’ walked into a heavily guarded court room with countless officers and members of the Crime Intelligence Unit armed with rifles.

Officers inspected the court room several times before the men made their way into the dock.