Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities

In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.

President of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude says she grew up being surrounded by strong hard-working women and that encouraged her to work hard.

Fakude has earned her reputation as a corporate activist and inspirational Businesswamn through her work in different industries advocating for development of women and marginalised communities in the workplace and society.

In this hanging-out episode with Clement Manyathela, Fakude talks about her childhood, career, and favourite music.

I've just been lucky, I guess, to be in the first generation of women who in South Africa over the years have had different opportunities in different sectors. Nolitha Fakude, President - Minerals Council

My mother was the kind of person to tell you that you have no reason to feel sorry for yourself because you at least got a platform, a roof over your head and there is nothing you can't do as long as you put in the hard work. Nolitha Fakude, President - Minerals Council

