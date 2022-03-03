MultiChoice explains why it stopped RT airing on DStv

The JSE listed entity made the announcement several hours after MultiChoice customers questioned the sudden shut down of the channel without prior notice.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice said that suspending Russia's state-backed channel RT from DStv was not the company’s decision.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the broadcasting company said that a global distributor of the channel stopped providing feed to suppliers, including MultiChoice.

The JSE-listed entity made the announcement several hours after MultiChoice customers questioned the sudden shut down of the channel without prior notice.

State-controlled RT, formerly known as Russia Today, has been blocked in many European countries amid sanctions imposed by the EU.

The channel, which has 21 bureaus across the world, is suffering the consequences of Russia's deadly unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The Russian-backed media outlet is infamous for promoting President Vladimir Putin's talking points and has seen its influence significantly diminish in recent days, with cable carriers and social media companies taking swift measures to block its reach.

The actions taken by television providers and technology companies against RT have dealt one of the largest blows to the outlet in its history, reducing the Kremlin's ability to peddle its narrative at a pivotal time when its international standing has fallen as a result of the country's unprovoked war on Ukraine.

Here at home, MultiChoice said that the channel will be unavailable until further notice.