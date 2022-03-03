Mpumalanga ANC insists it's ready for elective conference despite disbandment

Eyewitness News reported earlier this week that the ANC in Mpumalanga was disbanded following a recommendation from the party’s top officials on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has resolved to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the party in Mpumalanga, the province insists that all is still on track for an elective conference next week.

Eyewitness News reported earlier this week that the ANC in Mpumalanga was disbanded following a recommendation from the party’s top officials on Monday.

A 29-member provincial task team has been appointed.

Its PEC was long past its four-year mandate, having been elected in 2015 alongside David Mabuza as its provincial chair – he went on to become the ANC’s deputy president at its watershed 2017 conference.

There has simply been no stability in some of Mpumalanga’s branches as it prepared for its upcoming elective conference.

In some instances, members have been intimidated and shot at while in others, processes have had to be rerun or national intervention sought.

But provincial coordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said that despite all this, the province had completed the necessary work to hold an elective conference.

Previous attempts to elect new leaders to replace those who were part of Mabuza’s era have failed, often landing before the courts.

The party has also blamed COVID-19 for its inability to hold successful elections.

There is a scramble as different factions, with some still loyal to Mabuza, attempt to win control of the province of the rising sun.

On Thursday, officials from the ANC will meet with the province to sort through audit outcomes from branch general meetings, with the province still hopeful that it will hold its conference next week.