Mantashe: State capture inquiry's finding against me based on assumptions

The inquiry found that there was a reasonable prospect that further investigation would uncover a prima facie case against the former ANC secretary-general in respect of the offence of corruption.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that the state capture commission had made its findings against him based on assumptions, which he intended to challenge.

The inquiry found that there was reasonable prospect that further investigation would uncover a prima facie case against the former ANC secretary-general in respect of the offence of corruption.

Mantashe said that his legal team was analysing the latest state capture report, which implicated him in his dealings with controversial company, Bosasa.

READ MORE:

- Mantashe: Zondo Inquiry report doesn’t say how I’m linked to corruption

- Mantashe to take state capture report implicating him on judicial review

- Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report

- Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

- Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation

- It's likely Zuma broke the law - Zondo commission report

- Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for corruption - Zondo commission

- It's all about Bosasa: part three of state capture report made public

The ANC chairperson said that the state capture commission had failed to create a case against him out of fact and that it was relying on assumption when it said that there was reasonable prospect that a further probe into the allegations against him may reveal corrupt dealings between himself and Bosasa.

"It is trying to create a case out of assumption. It is assuming that in case there is further investigation, which is somebody else must do the investigation, that somebody else may find a prima facie case – that is the issue that we are questioning."

Meanwhile, Mantashe said that while he intended to take the commission's report on judicial review, this did not mean that its findings should be defied. He maintained that the inquiry was a necessary process which he supported.

Mantashe added that he would not step aside until he was formally charged over the graft allegations leveled against him.

"When there's no prima facie case, I'm just impressing everybody else like you who wish to see me stepping aside quicker. I will step aside when we move beyond this point, when I'm charged. When there's a prima facie case, you are charged and I will step aside," Mantashe said.

WATCH: 'I will step aside if the ANC tells me to' - Mantashe