MAKASHULE GANA: Reclaiming the township economy

South Africa is sitting on top of several ticking time bombs including high youth unemployment rates, high levels of

crime and lawlessness rates, and the high number of foreign-owned businesses in the townships and villages. It is the latter ticking time bomb that I want to focus on, the large number of foreign-owned businesses. On the surface, this should not be an issue, but when one considers that it has led to a number of violent confrontations between South Africans and foreign nationals in a number of townships across the country, it is an issue that has to be taken seriously.

Recently there have been calls by certain sectors that foreign nationals should leave the townships and by extension the country. The accusers claim that foreign nationals take jobs and business opportunities away from South Africans thus denying long-suffering South Africans the chance to enjoy the fruits of the hard-won democracy. It is claimed by these sectors that the South African government is doing nothing to protect them and thus they should take matters into their own hands. My fear is that this approach will lead to the scenes that we have witnessed in South Africa since 2008 where lives are lost and property destroyed. This is both undesirable and unwanted.

UNDERSTANDING THE PROBLEM

The concern raised by South Africans that they have been elbowed out of township and village economies in the form of spaza shops, hardware shops and general dealers is not without merit and thus requires us to consider the cries. From the end of last year, I have been part of the Economic Development portfolio committee conducting public hearings on the proposed Township Economic Development Bill. One constant message we heard was the impact of foreign-owned businesses in the townships and how they have practically taken over the businesses I mentioned above. It is very tempting to dismiss the cries of the small business owners as of those of people who are

failing to compete with the business acumens of foreign-owned businesses. What I heard in those public hearings was anger mixed with frustration and hopelessness. It is the kind of anger that cannot be ignored lest we want to witness another round of looting and destruction of foreign-owned shops.

The mistake we can ill afford to make is to think that each foreign-owned spaza shop or hardware “belongs” to the person running it; what is referred to in the SMME sector as an owner-run enterprise. The truth is that the majority of foreign-owned spaza shops, hardware shops and supermarkets are part of a larger business network. It is well organized and planning is central; the owners or big bosses own the wholesale and distribution channels. Just take a drive to Crown Mines or Devland to understand what I mean.

Studies have shown that the majority of the shopkeepers are not owners, but rather benefit from clan-based networks that buy from each other with the intent to elbow out South African businesses and achieve market domination. The business owners have used shrewd economic methods to take over the township businesses, these include convenience, competitive prices, flooding the market with many shops and locations. This means that our response to this has to be economical rather than physical or violent. There’s no need to uproot anyone or use violence, we have to use our economic power.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?

There are two popular slogans that should be galvanizing our response, namely "We the People" and "Amandla Ngawethu". The question is what do we have and can be used to reclaim the economy? As South Africans, we have an important asset - buying power. We have the money in our pockets and we should use the power we have to fundamentally change the economic landscape in our neighborhoods. I believe it is time we put the slogan

Proudly South African to good use by supporting South African owned businesses. In this regard, I propose that a big Proudly South African-owned badge be placed outside every business that is owned by South Africans.

The situation calls for South African consciousness, to borrow from Steve Biko’s black consciousness, if we are to

see South African-owned businesses succeed. In our application of the South African consciousness, there should be no apology in supporting our own. I am calling for the use of the money in our pockets to support South African-owned businesses. We, the South African people, should break the monopolistic competition that thrives on collusion to reclaim the economy for the benefit of the South African people. What we have is an economic battle and we must use our economic muscles to outmanoeuvre the current holders of the economy. There’s no need for any violence, just economic power. One township at a time.

To achieve what I am suggesting will require a mindset change, as South Africans, we need to realise that we need to support each other if we are to succeed economically. We come from a disastrous past that thrived on our divisions either along racial and tribal lines, that needs to stop. We need to unite behind each other. We should not wait for the government; We The People must do it.

We are faced with two choices: we can take the low road and physically fight foreign-owned businesses. This road will lead to a loss of life, destruction of property and will damage the standing of South Africa in the international community. Alternatively, we can take the high road; this road requires us to use our buying power to reshape the economic landscape to create a thriving South African-owned economy that benefits the South African people. The choice is ours, We The People. I do not advocate for any violence but rather the use of our economic power and loyalty to the South African people to remake our economy. It should be done unapologetically. It is in our hands.

Makashule Gana is a DA Shadow MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng. Follow him on Twitter.