Higher Education Dept working to ensure safety of SA students in Ukraine

Two South African students described to CapeTalk how they woke up to bombings in Ukraine last week, before fleeing to Poland.

CAPE TOWN - The Higher Education Department said that it was working closely with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to ensure the safety of all 32 South African students enrolled at various institutions in war-torn Ukraine.

Thembeka Mthombeni and Kelebogile Makoro said that they experienced police brutality and racism.

"There are still other South African students in Ukraine that are still trying to find their way out, so they advised us to wait a bit until everyone is out so that they can start making evacuation plans and also start looking at where we can study if we have to change university."

The young women were concerned about those left behind.

"We're just worried about the people who are still stuck there because it's horrible, it's really horrible. People in the farm areas can't get any form of transportation - there's no buses, no trains, nothing that's moving, so right now, we're just trying to get as much information as we can to get those people still stuck there because we know what it's like to be in a place and be helpless."

The two are currently staying with a South African family in Warsaw.