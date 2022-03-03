Finder's Travel Index: Fewer South Africans plan to travel this year

According to The Finder’s Travel Index for February, 23.5% of South Africans plan on traveling within the next three months, which is down from 35.2% in November 2021.

CAPE TOWN – Fewer South Africans have been reported to be planning on traveling on holiday this year.

In addition to this, the index revealed that only 9% of South African adults indicated that they plan on traveling abroad within the next three months. This was down from 13.3% in November.

What stood out the most was the sharp drop in domestic travel for the next three months going down in February to 17% from 25% of adults reported in the last quarter.

Finder's Global's Angus Kidman found the drop in international travel unsurprising amid concern around the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Kidman, however, found it particularly peculiar that there was a drop in domestic travel, despite COVID-related restrictions easing up.