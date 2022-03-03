Court rules coronation of Misuzulu as Zulu king may go ahead

Judge Madondo dismissed with costs the application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu to stop his nephew, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, from being crowned as the Zulu king.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The judge in the matter concerning the Zulu royal family said that claims made regarding the new king were based on hearsay and therefore should be dismissed.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled that the coronation of King Misuzulu may go ahead but that King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will needed to be investigated.

High Court Judge Isaac Madondo delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Judge Madondo dismissed with costs the application by Prince Mbonisi Zulu to stop his nephew, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, from being crowned as the Zulu king.

He said that the prince’s bid to stop the coronation was incorrect.

"His application was grounded on the fact that should the coronation takes place pending the final applications of the applicant queen and the applicant princesses that will cause the members of the Zulu royal family to divide even further," Madondo said.

He also said that the mere fact that the coronation date, which was said to be late last year, had come and gone made the application irrelevant.

Added to this, Madondo cited that the prince’s application did not dispute that the nominated king should ascend to the throne.