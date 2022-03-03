ANC urges members aggrieved by state capture report to challenge it

Some ANC members are implicated in corrupt activities involving Bosasa, which used its influence over party leaders to score lucrative contracts with the state.

JOHANNESBURG- While African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe prepares to take parts of the state capture commission of inquiry's report on review, his political party has welcomed the report, encouraging members who are aggrieved by the outcomes to challenge it.

Mantashe, ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane, deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and former member of Parliament Vincent Smith, are the most recent set of high-profile politicians whose names feature in the latest instalment of the commission's report.

They are implicated in corrupt activities involving Bosasa, which used its influence over ANC leaders to score lucrative contracts with the state.

The party's national chairperson, who is also minister of energy and minerals, was implicated for security upgrades at his home while he was still secretary general of the ANC.

The commission said there was reasonable prospects that further investigation could uncover a prima facie case against him.

Mantashe said it was merely based on suspicion rather than facts.