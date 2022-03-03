AfriForum: Govt's R50m food security donation to Cuba an insult to SA citizens

Lobby group AfriForum has called for a R50 million donation to Cuba for food relief to be halted.

International Relations Deputy Minister Alvin Botes announced last month that the government would be making a donation.

South Africans then took to social media complaining that government cared more about Cuba than it did of its own citizens.

The announcement has angered South Africans as they question why the government of a country with high unemployment and poverty has allocated money to another country.

AfriForum's Reiner Duvenage also said that no reasons had been given for the donation.

"It is outrageous to want to donate such an enormous amount of money to another country under the current socio-economic conditions. In fact, it's an absolute insult to citizens," Duvenage said.

NGO Nosh Food Rescue, together with Chefs With Compassion, Food-Forward SA and the Angel Network and many others, have voiced their disapproval by starting a petition to stop the donation to Cuba. It has so far garnered 17,000 signatures.

AfriForum also wants to know exactly where this money is being allocated from.