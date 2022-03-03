ActionSA condemns SA’s no vote in UN meeting on Russian invasion in Ukraine

The party's Lerato Ngobeni said South Africa's refusal places the country on the wrong side of history along with other countries known for human right violations.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has on Thursday condemned South Africa's abstention in a United Nations General Assembly vote to adopt a resolution to have Russia withdraw from the Ukraine.

The party's Lerato Ngobeni said South Africa's refusal placed the country on the wrong side of history along with other countries known for human right violations.

“The unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine is a clear violation of the international legal principal of territorial sovereignty and will result in the suffering of millions of people of all sides of the conflict.”

South Africa explained that part of its reason to abstain from voting was because the resolution considered by member states did not create a conducive environment for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation.

South Africa has been calling on the United Nations to intervene between Ukraine and Russia through peaceful discussions.

The resolution supported by 141 of the Assembly's 193 members passed in a rare emergency session.

It was called by the UN Security Council as forces in Ukraine battle a Russian military offensive.

China is among the 35 countries that also abstained from the vote while Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, and Russia voted against it.

The resolution, which is non-binding, deplores the invasion of Ukraine in the strongest terms and condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.