Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation

In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, former President Jacob Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has responded to the latest installment of the Zondo Commission's report, saying that the former president rejected the findings and that they were not even worth the paper they were written on.



In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.

The former president said that he would consult with his legal team to decide on his next step.