WC ANC calls on Winde to axe Fritz as member of legislature

On Tuesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced that Albert Fritz was removed from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is calling on Premier Alan Winde and the Democratic Alliance (DA) to remove former MEC for Community Safety Alberts Fritz immediately as a member of the legislature.

On Tuesday, Winde announced that Fritz was removed from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect.

It follows the finalisation of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

The ANC's Sifiso Mtsweni said that the investigation into Fritz was covered in a veil of secrecy and that its terms of reference was known to Winde alone and that nothing was made public.

Winde said that he was angered following the findings of the report but the ANC isn't buying it, saying that his performance was worthy of an Oscar, claiming Winde was pretending to be "angered".

Mtsweni also questioned why the premier has not released the full report.

He said that removing Fritz as a MEC was not good enough.

"It's useless to remove him as an MEC and keep him on the payroll as a member of the legislature. We call on the victims to lay criminal charges so that he's answerable for his behaviour which cannot be tolerated anymore," Mtsweni said.

Meanwhile, the Good Party's Brett Herron said this matter was actually a sex-for-jobs scandal and wanted answers.

"In order for an MEC to secure jobs for people, he would need the assistance of managers and senior managers, so there's a lot of unanswered questions about who else is involved, how the MEC managed to place young women in jobs without it raising any questions," Herron said.

Police in the Western Cape have confirmed that to date no criminal complaints have been laid.