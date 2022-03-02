WATCH LIVE: Mantashe briefs media after being implicated in state capture report

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe is on Wednesday afternoon briefing the media following the release of part three of the state capture inquiry report that said the evidence before it he was seen as a brilliant connection by Bosasa's leadership.

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

WATCH LIVE: Mantashe briefs the media on state capture inquiry report