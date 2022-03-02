SuperSport, SABC bag rights to broadcast 2023 Netball World Cup The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted in Cape Town from the 28 July to 6 August 2023 at the International Convention Center (CTICC). SABC

Netball World Cup CAPE TOWN - With just over 500 days left before the 2023 World Cup, Netball South Africa together with World Netball announced its host broadcast partners on Wednesday, which will see SuperSport and SABC share the rights. Another aspect for the netball showpiece - due to the relationship between the SABC and Telkom - will see the public broadcaster provide Telkom with the World Cup feed for them to stream it on their digital platform Telkom ONE in the country. NEWS from Cape Town



This will be the first time that the Netball World Cup is hosted in Africa since the establishment of World Netball 69 years ago and South Africa becomes the first country on the continent to do so.

CEO of World Netball Claire Briegal said she didn't expect South Africa to match the previous World Cups, but rather set a new standard:

"It will have a completely different feel to our World Cups in other countries or wherever we take our World Cup to and it will be so special. It's going to engage all of the African continent, it's not just a World Cup for South Africa, it's a World Cup for the world."

In terms of securing the deal between the 'rival' broadcasters, Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane explained why they wanted it this way: “We are all about taking netball to the people and making the sport fashionable and attractive again. As Netball South Africa, we believe that this broadcast deal between the Netball World Cup Company and the two big broadcasters in the country, is a step in the right direction. This means that more South Africans will now get a chance to see their national team (the SPAR Proteas) play on home soil, this is something that has never happened before.

"The continent will see their respective teams playing as well, so this is great. I am hoping that as a federation, we can engage with the broadcasters post the World Cup to see how we can continue growing the game here at home.”

Briegal said the CTICC was one of the 'key' reasons South Africa was awarded the World Cup: "It's a first-class venue and it's a really safe community, I have stayed in this vicinity myself.

"The hotels around here are top quality. We know our fans will really enjoy the Waterfront, Table Mountain, they will enjoy the wine districts - you've got so much to offer in Cape Town. Everybody that will come will not only enjoy the netball, but they'll enjoy the facilities, they'll just enjoy their entire stay in the Cape."

The broadcast deal between the 2023 Netball World Cup Company, the SABC and SuperSport TV is a big one as it will now see every single South African in every household have access to watch netball on TV. It has been almost a decade since we last saw netball on SABC platforms.

“On behalf of the 2023 NWC Board, we sincerely appreciate this partnership. It is said that if you associate yourself with best you will be the best,” said Patience Shikwambana, Netball World Cup 2023 board chairperson.