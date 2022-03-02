Maties students demand action from SA govt over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Students societies protested in the Winelands town on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Students from Stellenbosch University are demanding that the South African government take a harder stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A crowd, dressed in blue and yellow, marched down the university’s campus road, chanting a war cry of their own.

"Stop war everywhere. Stop Putin's war," they chanted.

Trailing behind the crowd was a group of tearful Ukrainian nationals, including children and their parents.

One protestor said that he could not bear to watch the violence unfold.

"Putin comes and kill our population, kill our brothers and sisters, moms and dads - they kill grandparents, they kill everyone," he said.

Protestors condemned the invasion and called for action from the South African government.