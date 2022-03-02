State capture report: NPA documents leaked to Bosasa, but no evidence of who did

The evidence provided by the company’s former head Angelo Agrizzi, named ex-NPA officials Nomcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Jackie Lepinka as responsible for the information leak meant to keep the business out of trouble in exchange for bribes.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said while it's clear that confidential prosecuting documents were being leaked to Bosasa, there was no conclusive evidence on who was responsible for the breach.

However, the third part of the Zondo commission report released on Tuesday evening on Bosasa states that even though there was some corroboration of Agrizzi’s hearsay evidence, it does not take it to the level of proof of probabilities.

The state capture commission said the elements of corroboration, which were only confined to Jiba and Lepinka were sufficient to establish reasonable grounds for suspecting that the conduct where information would be exchanged for money occurred.

The report, however, states that in relation to this offense, the requirement of receipt of gratification was not established for purposes of criminal prosecution due to the hearsay nature of the evidence.

Nonetheless, it said there was a reasonable prospect that further investigation may address the shortcoming with the possibility to uncover a prima facie case of defeating or obstructing the ends of justice and other possible breaches of the NPA Act.

To this end, the commission wants the relevant authorities to conduct further investigations to establish the person or persons within the NPA who leaked the confidential documents relating to the investigation involving Bosasa.

According to evidence by Agrizzi as analysed by the commission, Jiba - whose code name was allegedly “snake” because she was very alert and always poised to strike - was paid R100,000 monthly.

Mrwebi - who was referred to as the “snail” as he was slow and lethargic - was allegedly paid R10,000 a month and Lepinka received R20,000.

Their role in the Bosasa criminal enterprise was according to Agrizzi to provide the company with detailed information about the status of investigations and prosecution adding that the intel was always accurate.

DISHONESTY BY VINCENT SMITH

The inquiry has pointed out dishonesty and inconsistencies in Vincent Smith's version of events with regards to a security installation at his home done by Bosasa at no cost.

The former MP has been heavily implicated in the third installment of the report.

He is currently facing charges of fraud and corruption for allegedly receiving over R600,000 from Bosasa through his company Euro Blitz.

Agrizzi said this was used to pay for Smith's daughter's university fees abroad but Smith said this was a loan that would be repaid next year when an investment matured.

Agrizzi told the state capture commission of inquiry that during a meeting with Watson, Smith and two other MPs, it was discussed that they would receive money to buy their silence and to manage the negative media coverage around Bosasa.

He said Smith featured in his little black book of names with an indication that he would be paid R100,000.

Agrizzi also said two other members of the correctional services portfolio committee received R30,000 and R20,000.

This is an allegation that Smith has vehemently denied.

Then, following a crime at Smith's house, Bosasa installed a security system worth over R200,000.

Smith told the Zondo commission that the system was installed in 2014 and removed at the beginning of 2018 because it had become obsolete.

He also said he intended on paying Bosasa for it, but the commission has dismissed this as dishonest and intended to deceive.

The report said Smith's suggestions that these benefits including his daughter's use of a Bosasa rented car were at arm's length and do not withstand scrutiny.

It states as a fact that the benefits were corruptly given to him.