South Africans brace for higher costs as record-high fuel prices kick in

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to record petrol prices on Wednesday morning.

The price of both grades of petrol increased by R1.46 a liter at midnight.

The diesel price went up by at least R1.44 a litre and the wholesale price of paraffin has jumped by R1.21 a litre.

Eyewitness News spoke to motorists who were already complaining about the cost of living.

They said that the sharp increase in fuel prices would impact heavily on their day-to-day lives.

"My biggest concern is the country is already dealing with so much poverty - the bread is going to go up, the basics are going to go up again and what is the government doing about that, I would like to know," said one motorist.

Another motorist said: "I do content, doing film and photography everything is a gig economy so every small cent counts".

Motorists said that they were once again forced to adjust their budgets to accommodate the fuel price increases.

The Automobile Association said that the outlook for April remained unclear and Russia’s military action in Ukraine could push international oil prices higher.