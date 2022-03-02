Some West Coast residents delighted that seismic blasting barred along coastline

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday interdicted two companies from continuing with the surveys – they'd been hoping to find oil and gas reserves beneath the ocean floor.

CAPE TOWN - Some West Coast residents are overjoyed that seismic blasting along the coastline has been barred.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday interdicted two companies from continuing with the surveys – they'd been hoping to find oil and gas reserves beneath the ocean floor.

Small-scale fishers and their communities said that they were not consulted before Searcher Seismic Australia commenced with their surveys on 24 January.

They’ve also emphasised that they were worried about harm related to marine and birdlife, their food security, livelihoods and their cultural rights.

Solene Smit (65) from Langebaan was one of the applicants in the case.

"All the fishers can know today that they can sleep well because all the people were worried about what the people were doing in our oceans. Is there snoek? We must supply snoek for the whole West Coast, for Cape Town, for all over," Smit said.

The applicants have also lodged an appeal with the Mineral Resources and Energy Department.

The interdict has been granted pending the outcome of this process.