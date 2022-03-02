Scopa lashes Eskom over contracts, De Ruyter, Gordhan no-shows

Members of Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa have slammed Eskom for playing victim and not taking parliament seriously.

This was after CEO Andre de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan missed Tuesday’s meeting with the committee to discuss contract deviations.

Committee member Nokuzola Tolashe: "while we are expected to deal with the work before us worth billions, that have been misdirected, and when we have to engage with that there are once again stories because Eskom likes to play victim so that they run away from accounting."

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa also questioned the use of deviations to extend certain contracts. He said Eskom was sneaking evergreen contracts through the back door.

"That is ultimately the issue. You set up these contracts and then you entrench them as evergreen contracts through expansions. Why? This is evergreen contracts through the back door. Why is the contract being extended 10 times?" Hlengwa asked

The committee said that it would engage Eskom leadership when it went on an oversight visit at the company.