Probe into NW crash that claimed 19 lives continues while govt helps families

The group was returning from a wedding anniversary celebration when the crash happened between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Bushy Maape on Wednesday appealed to the community of Ipelegeng, near Schweizer-Reneke, to exercise patience as investigations into the crash that claimed 19 lives continue.

Of the 22 occupants in the minibus, only three including a child survived.

The driver of the truck involved in the head-on collision that happened on the R34 - between Bloemhof and Schweizer Reneke - escaped unharmed. A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Premier Maape’s spokesperson Sello Tatai said: “The law enforcement agencies spent nine hours on the scene, and it tells one about the severity of the accident. Only investigations will reveal what transpired on that fateful day.”

North West government officials visited the families of 19 people to find out what’s needed to help lay them to rest.

Fourteen of the victims are from one family. Maape has dispatched a team of officials to assess the needs of the bereaved families.

A delegation of church leaders has also descended on the location to offer support.

President of South African Christian Ministers Council Bishop Daniel Matebesi said: “The aim of the trip is to offer sympathy and empathy to the citizens of Mamusa about the tragedy that touched the whole country and left families in deep sorrow.”

The premier and Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari visited the families earlier this week.