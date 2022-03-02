Police brutality and racism: Two SA students recall experience fleeing from Kyiv

Thembeka Mthombeni from Mpumalanga and Kelebogile Makoro from Pretoria are now in Poland, staying with a South African family.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Two South African students who've managed to flee Ukraine to Poland have described their journey as terrifying and horrible.

Speaking on CapeTalk on Wednesday morning, Mthobeni described the escape from Kyiv to Poland following Russia’s invasion, where homes were destroyed and hundreds of lives lost, as a “horrible” experience.

“It was really stressful, and our bodies literally went into survival mode. That’s how bad it was. We managed to cross the border on Sunday. But the journey was really crazy; we experienced a lot of police brutality, racism. It was really a horrible experience,” Mthobeni said.

Since Russia's move to wage war on Ukraine a week ago, the country has seen close to 700,000 people flee the country, including local Ukranians and African migrants. However, many African migrants have complained about being pushed to the sides and being ostracised while they also tried to cross borders at neighbouring European Union countries.

Late last month, Clayson Monyela from the Department of International Relations tweeted that South Africans and other Africans were being treated badly at the Ukraine and Poland border.