Police brutality and racism: Two SA students recall experience fleeing from Kyiv
Thembeka Mthombeni from Mpumalanga and Kelebogile Makoro from Pretoria are now in Poland, staying with a South African family.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Two South African students who've managed to flee Ukraine to Poland have described their journey as terrifying and horrible.
Speaking on CapeTalk on Wednesday morning, Mthobeni described the escape from Kyiv to Poland following Russia’s invasion, where homes were destroyed and hundreds of lives lost, as a “horrible” experience.
“It was really stressful, and our bodies literally went into survival mode. That’s how bad it was. We managed to cross the border on Sunday. But the journey was really crazy; we experienced a lot of police brutality, racism. It was really a horrible experience,” Mthobeni said.
Since Russia's move to wage war on Ukraine a week ago, the country has seen close to 700,000 people flee the country, including local Ukranians and African migrants. However, many African migrants have complained about being pushed to the sides and being ostracised while they also tried to cross borders at neighbouring European Union countries.
Late last month, Clayson Monyela from the Department of International Relations tweeted that South Africans and other Africans were being treated badly at the Ukraine and Poland border.
SA students & other Africans have been badly treated at the #Ukrain/Poland border. Amb J Mngomezulu has driven from Warsaw (5 hours) to go deal with the matter, receive our nationals & offer further support. Amb G Tsengiwe in Hungary is also attending to SANs on his side.Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) February 27, 2022
Makoro said that it was terrifying and dangerous trying to cross the border: “You hear sirens going off constantly, stampedes moving all in one direction. People are so scared that everyone is pushing each other. There is no order. Ukranians were usually prioritised compared to all the people of colour.”
On Wednesday morning, 3 March 2022, Monyela tweeted that all South African students in Ukraine were safe and seeking refuge at various neighbouring countries and were in the process of being transported back to South Africa.
An update in terms of numbers re: South Africans in the #Ukraine situation. 3 students landed in JHB this morning. More expected in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/vqz79iHjEuClayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) March 2, 2022
In total, students on our database in #Ukraine are 28. Amb Mngomezulu says 7 are now safely in Poland & 15 safely in Hungary. 4 are still being assisted to cross into Poland. 2 are in a town far from conflict zone (Closest to Russia). Theres a plan to assist. pic.twitter.com/W9oZL1DmGxClayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) March 1, 2022