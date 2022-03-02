Go

Police brutality and racism: Two SA students recall experience fleeing from Kyiv

Thembeka Mthombeni from Mpumalanga and Kelebogile Makoro from Pretoria are now in Poland, staying with a South African family.

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in their country, in eastern Poland on 27 February 2022. Picture: Wojtek RADWANSKI/AFP
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Two South African students who've managed to flee Ukraine to Poland have described their journey as terrifying and horrible.

Speaking on CapeTalk on Wednesday morning, Mthobeni described the escape from Kyiv to Poland following Russia’s invasion, where homes were destroyed and hundreds of lives lost, as a “horrible” experience.

“It was really stressful, and our bodies literally went into survival mode. That’s how bad it was. We managed to cross the border on Sunday. But the journey was really crazy; we experienced a lot of police brutality, racism. It was really a horrible experience,” Mthobeni said.

Since Russia's move to wage war on Ukraine a week ago, the country has seen close to 700,000 people flee the country, including local Ukranians and African migrants. However, many African migrants have complained about being pushed to the sides and being ostracised while they also tried to cross borders at neighbouring European Union countries.

Late last month, Clayson Monyela from the Department of International Relations tweeted that South Africans and other Africans were being treated badly at the Ukraine and Poland border.

Makoro said that it was terrifying and dangerous trying to cross the border: “You hear sirens going off constantly, stampedes moving all in one direction. People are so scared that everyone is pushing each other. There is no order. Ukranians were usually prioritised compared to all the people of colour.”

On Wednesday morning, 3 March 2022, Monyela tweeted that all South African students in Ukraine were safe and seeking refuge at various neighbouring countries and were in the process of being transported back to South Africa.

African Union and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the treatment of Africans fleeing the country and called for the rest of the continent's leaders to ensure that their people in Ukraine found safety.

Russian forces have landed in Ukraine's second-biggest city and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said.

'THE FIRST BOMB WENT OFF WHILE I WAS SLEEPING'

Mthombeni recalls being woken up by her friend and roommate when the first bomb went off in the city of Kyiv:
“My friend came to my room and asked if I had heard the bomb that just went off. The first thing we did was grab our documents and packed them in our backpacks. I quickly called my parents, who called their parents to inform them about the situation that was happening. We called the ambassador, but he said he was not aware of the bombing and then he told us to travel west.”

As the Ukraine continues to defy Russia’s attack, a number of explosions in Ukraine’s capital and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, have been reported over the course of the seven days. On Tuesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that a TV tower in Kyiv was bombed, claiming the lives of five people.

The Ukranian president has sought help from the United States and United Kingdom, calling for "continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend."

