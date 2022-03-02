Pietermaritzburg High Court to deliver judgment on AmaZulu royal family saga

Two of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s daughters are challenging his signature on the will, which opened the way for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to take the throne.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court will deliver judgment on Wednesday in the civil matter involving the AmaZulu royal family.

At the same time, their uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, has filed papers to halt what was alleged to be a secret coronation of the nominated King Misuzulu kaZwelithini last year.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu will get clarity on the way forward at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning.

The late king’s daughters are alleging that the will, which led to their brother ascending to the throne, was forged.

During a previous court appearance, their lawyer, senior counsel Nigel Redman, told the court that the signature appeared to have been copied by a child.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu will also know whether his attempts to challenge the traditional coronation for his nephew will be a success or not.

The Zulu nation will be watching closely to see if a clearer picture emerges regarding the Zulu nation’s leadership.