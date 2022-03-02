Paarl teen calls on govt to act more and talk less to protect the environment

Anika le Roux is of the view that this would change the behaviour of many people when it comes to the environment.

MAURITIUS - A teenager from Paarl's eagerness to feed the less fortunate has also sparked her interest in trying to rid the area from waste.

Anika le Roux is one of five students who are participating in the Matrics in Antarctica Initiative.

The group is currently visiting Mauritius and later this year, they’ll make a trip to Antarctica.

The trips are created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.

Le Roux (18) studies Humanities at Stellenbosch University and became involved in a feeding scheme in her home town of Paarl in 2017.

Her interest in wanting to help people grew into wanting to do more for the environment when she saw the extent of the pollution in an underprivileged community they visited to feed the residents.

"While busy handing out the food, on the other side there was a fence with a lot of rubbish on it. When I saw the rubbish, it was devastating," Le Roux explained.

She embarked on a project to try and lessen the use of plastic. She collects jars and then hands it over to the soup kitchen's founder.

"The jars are then collected from local high schools and I take them to Tannie Magda's soup kitchen and we use it to replace plastic bags and plastic holders that are used," Le Roux said.

The glass jars are then used by the feeding scheme to store some fo the goods that htey hand out to needy residents.

Le Roux has called on government to act more and talk less when it comes to protecting the environment.

