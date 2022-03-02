WC safety committee hears details of Fritz sexual misconduct charges

MEC Albert Fritz was fired after Advocate Jennifer Williams submitted a report into the allegations.

CAPE TOWN - Details of sexual misconduct charges against axed MEC Albert Fritz have been revealed in a Western Cape Community Safety Committee meeting.

Fritz was fired after Advocate Jennifer Williams submitted a report into the allegations. She said there were eight incidents ranging from February 2018 to February 2021.

"The allegations range from sexual comments, inappropriate sexual comments, to inappropriate touching of the complainants, attempts to kiss and kissing without consent as well as sexual intercourse."

Premier Alan Winde also appeared before the urgent committee meeting on Wednesday and explained the complainants requested the details and their identities not be revealed.

"If they say to me - 'I do not want, I'm going to tell you what happened to me, but I do not want it laid out on the table in Parliament or I do not want journalists phoning me saying is this what happened, journalists phoning me saying this is unbelievable' - we need to make sure that we protect those who want to come forward."