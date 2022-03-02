MultiChoice: Russia's RT won't be aired on DStv until further notice

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the company said that European sanctions imposed on Russia has led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide broadcast feed to suppliers including MultiChoice.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has confirmed that Russia's state-backed channel RT will not be aired on DStv until further notice.

Several viewers took to social media on Wednesday evening questioning the sudden shut down of the channel.

This week, the MultiChoice group vowed that it would not pull the plug on RT from its platform, saying that it doesn't own or have editorial control over the content on the channel.

The EU has banned the RT and Sputnik channels in an unprecedented move as part of sanctions imposed by many western countries amid Russia's attack on the Ukraine.