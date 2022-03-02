MultiChoice pulls Russia's RT channel from DStv

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the company said European Union sanctions imposed on Russia led to the global distributer of the channel ceasing to provide broadcast feed to suppliers including MultiChoice.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has announced that it has pulled the plug on Russia state-backed channel RT from DStv.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the company said European Union sanctions imposed on Russia led to the global distributer of the channel ceasing to provide broadcast feed to suppliers including MultiChoice.

Several viewers have taken to social media questioning the sudden shut down of the channel.

This week, MultiChoice Group vowed that it would not pull the plug on RT from its platform, saying it didn’t own editorial control over the content on the channel.

The EU has banned the RT and Sputnik channels in an unprecedented move as part of many sanctions imposed by many western countries amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

MultiChoice said the channel would be offline until further notice.