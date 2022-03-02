Mantashe: Zondo inquiry report doesn’t say how I’m linked to corruption

Mantashe held a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said as it stood, there was no case against him and his legal team would advise him on what steps to take.

This follows damning findings against him in the latest installment of the state capture report.

The state capture inquiry found that Mantashe should be investigated for corruption after he received security upgrades at his Joburg and Eastern Cape homes from Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, without charge.

The energy minister announced his intention to take the report on judicial review.

But Mantashe said the report struggled to directly link him to any acts of corruption.

“That’s why they refer it for further investigation because there is reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover prima facie evidence and that evidence and that case are not there now.”

Mantashe has said he could not have given tenders to Bosasa as he was not minister at the time, saying the upgrades were done by former Bosasa CEO Papa Leshabane as a favour from a family friend but the inquiry was not convinced.

