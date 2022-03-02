Mantashe to take state capture report implicating him on judicial review

Mantashe held a briefing a day after part three of the state capture inquiry report was released to the public, which implicated him as a ‘brilliant’ connection by Bosasa's leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said he would be taking the state capture report on judicial review.

Mantashe held a briefing a day after part three of the state capture inquiry report was released to the public, which implicated him as a ‘brilliant’ connection by Bosasa's leadership.

The report finds that senior ruling party officials received illicit payments from services company Bosasa. He said he was in consultation with his legal team.



Mantashe added that he would step aside should he be charged, even though there was no prima facie case against him.

He said the state capture report should not be used for what he called 'political witch hunting'.

Instead, he said it should be used to correct the mistakes of the governing party.

Mantashe said the report could still be challenged.

WATCH LIVE: Mantashe briefs the media on state capture inquiry report